This Chart Shows How The Rest Of The World Doesn't Even Come Close To US Military Spending

Staff Sgt. Brendan Mackie/DVIDS An infantryman returns to his base after an eight-day mission in Afghanistan.

Earlier this week, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI)released a

Fact Sheet identifying global, regional, and national trends in military expenditures.

According to the report, the United States led the world in military spending with $US640 billion in 2013 alone. China is the closest nation to follow the US at $US188 billion — which is less than one-third of America’s overall spending.

The U.S. reduced their defence budget by 7.8 per cent whereas Russia increased arms spending by $US88 billion. For the first time in a decade, Russia devoted a larger share of its GDP to the armed forces than the US.

According to the report, a decrease in American spending is due to the reduction of overseas military operations, chiefly in Afghanistan and Iraq.

The report also notes the role of territorial disputes, namely Russia’s recent grab of Crimea and China’s assertive behaviour towards Japan in the East China Sea as well as Vietnam in the South China Sea.

Russia’s confrontations with the West over Crimea alludes to Moscow’s larger resurgent military objectives — namely, The State

Armaments Plan 2011-2020.

Within this plan, Russia aims to replace 70 per cent of military equipment with ‘modern’ weapons by devoting approximately $705 billion for expenditures.

China’s healthy economic growth and steady military spending shows a more long-term defence policy.

The following chart shows how the top 15 nations in defence expenditures rank:

SIPRI The share of world military expenditure of the 15 states with the highest expenditure in 2013.

