This Vehicle Can Drive Through A Major IED Blast With No Casualties [PHOTOS]

Paul Szoldra, Robert Johnson
Cougar 6x6

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Improvised explosive devices (IEDs) have taken more American lives in Iraq and Afghanistan than anything else. To face this threat, a new breed of military vehicle was built that can withstand the debilitating blast and keep troops alive.The Cougar may be the finest example of that effort and it’s saved countless lives as the war drags on into its twelfth year.

Not only does it keep troops protected, it keeps them mobile. The Cougar can return to the field in a matter of hours with some simple repairs after being hit.

The Cougar was developed in response to an urgent request from the U.S. Marines for a vehicle that would fare better than a Humvee in IED strikes.

The biggest selling point was the V-shaped hull, which directs explosive blasts away from under the vehicle.

A small amount were sent overseas, but the mass order came after then-defence Secretary Robert Gates got word in 2004 that no Marines had died in over 300 IED attacks on Cougars in Iraq.

They were easily transported by Air Force C-17 transports.

With about 4,000 of the vehicles being shipped to troops overseas.

The truck is huge in comparison to a Humvee: almost 10 feet tall, and just under 9 feet wide.

The seats can fit 10 troops in full gear — five more than a Humvee — and its climate control beats the 100+ degree heat in Iraq & Afghanistan.

When it's at combat weight — over 64,000 pounds — it can still hit a max speed of 65mph.

IEDs that would have been deadly, now only become an annoyance. This one hit a mine, had no deaths, and was driven back to base on three wheels.

And this one hit a massive 300-500lb bomb in Iraq resulting in no deaths. In fact, the crew went out the very next day.

But the heavy armour doesn't just stop bombs. It also can stop huge .50 calibre bullets.

And the turret gunners can still deliver some serious firepower of their own from M240 (7.62mm shown here) or .50 cal machine guns.

You've seen an amazing vehicle on the ground...

Now see the deadliest weapons platform in the skies >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.