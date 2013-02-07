This Vehicle Can Drive Through A Major IED Blast With No Casualties [PHOTOS]

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Improvised explosive devices (IEDs) have taken more American lives in Iraq and Afghanistan than anything else. To face this threat, a new breed of military vehicle was built that can withstand the debilitating blast and keep troops alive.The Cougar may be the finest example of that effort and it’s saved countless lives as the war drags on into its twelfth year.



Not only does it keep troops protected, it keeps them mobile. The Cougar can return to the field in a matter of hours with some simple repairs after being hit.

