U.S. Military Plane Forced To Land After North Korean Electronic Attack

U2 reconnaissance plane

Photo: wikipedia commons

North Korea sent out a series of jamming signals bringing down a U.S. reconnaissance plane during major military exercises in March, a South Korea political aide said Friday.According to Agence France-Presse Seoul’s defence ministry says the jamming threw the aircraft’s GPS offline as it was taking part in the U.S.–South Korea “Key Resolve” military drills (via Stars and Stripes).



U.S. officials refused to comment, but the signals reportedly came out of the North Korean cities of Haeju and Kaesong at five to 10 minute intervals on March 4, forcing the plane down 45 minutes after takeoff.

The electronic disturbances also hit South Korean naval patrols, speedboats, and several civilian airliners near Seoul’s Gimpo airport.

North Korea has 20 types of these jamming devices that it has received mostly from Russia, and is working on a new device for its borders that has a range of more than 62 miles.

There are several different types of “Jamming” technology, but they all generally consist of sending out electronic interference to disrupt an enemy’s radar, communications, or navigation equipment.

