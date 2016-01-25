How the US Department of Defence coordinates operations around the world

Department of Defense

Headquartered in the Nimitz-MacArthur Building on Camp H.M. Smith outside of Honolulu, Hawaii.

Responsible for 36 nations and 'about half the earth's surface, stretching from the waters off the west coast of the US to the western border of India, and from Antarctica to the North Pole.'

'Approximately 360,000 US military and civilian personnel are assigned to the USPACOM area of responsibility. US Pacific Fleet consists of approximately 200 ships (to include five aircraft carrier strike groups), nearly 1,100 aircraft, and 140,000 Sailors and civilians dedicated to protecting our mutual security interests. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific includes two Marine Expeditionary Forces and about 86,000 personnel and 640 aircraft assigned. US Pacific Air Forces comprises of approximately 46,000 airmen and civilians and more than 420 aircraft. US Army Pacific has approximately 106,000 personnel from one corps and two divisions, plus over 300 aircraft and five watercraft assigned throughout the AOR from Japan and Korea to Alaska and Hawaii. Of note, component command personnel numbers include more than 1,200 Special Operations personnel. Department of Defence civilian employees in the Pacific Command AOR number about 38,000.'

