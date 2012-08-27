The US Military Is Still Pretending That 'Respectful behaviour' Is All It Takes To Stop Insider Attacks

Photo: Ryan Crane via Dvidshub

As if this recently common occurrence of “insider attacks” could get any more bizarre and scary, the US military has begun issuing ‘Insider Attack’ pocket reference guides to troops.According to the website Truth-Out, the booklet advises troops to ‘respect Islam, elders, children and women’ in order to stave off insider attacks. The guide also says that predeployment training should include scenarios of “green on blue” attacks for lower-level commanders “to prevent complacency and conduct risk assessments with” insider attacks in mind.



At this point, I have to wonder out loud: is everyone wilfully ignoring the elephant on the couch? Are we all now complicit in this untruth?

So we’re still to believe these attacks are a result of disrespect to Islam, elders, women and children — essentially isolated incidents of disgruntled employees going “postal”? It seems obvious that there’s a concerted effort by a borderline stone-age insurgency to infiltrate the ranks of Afghan Security Forces in order to execute Americans with the weapons and training we pay to provide them.

The pocket guide shows that not only is the military trying to delude our citizens and politicians as to the nature of these attacks, but that they’re conducting an internal propaganda campaign in order to soften the potential conclusions our troops on the ground may make. Furthermore, instead of blaming night-raids, bombing campaigns, and an incredible surge of troops and weapons, in other words, upper level “policy decisions,” the booklet implies that our troops’ lack of “cultural sensitivity” that fuels insider attacks.

The sooner our military leaders acknowledge that it’s the actual occupation, and not that we don’t play enough social patty cake with villagers, the sooner we can begin to address the real solution to the problem: getting out of Afghanistan.

A US military official told Truth-Out the booklet is a “handy pocket tool that troops in theatre can fold up into fours and carry with them.”

As of today, 13 per cent of the American KIA’s in Afghanistan are a result of “Green on Blue” attacks. Unless this “handy pocket tool” catches bullets, I’m sure this percentage will continue to rise.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.