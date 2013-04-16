Here's What The Smoking Wreck Of The Marine Helicopter Crash In Korea Looked Like

A U.S. Marine Corps CH-53E helicopter was forced to make a ‘hard landing’ Tuesday during a training exercise near the border area with the north, The Telegraph



reports.The heavy-lift transport helicopter was carrying 21 military members near a shooting range in Cherwon, South Korea. They had reportedly completed a three-hour training exercise before the incident.

All 21 were taken to a hospital, with 15 being quickly released. Six others remain in routine condition, according to an official Marine Corps statement. The helicopter was from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, stationed in Okinawa, Japan.

One of the deadliest days for the military in Iraq came in Jan. 2005, when a CH-53E crashed 220 miles west of Baghdad. All 30 Marines and one Navy corpsman on board were killed, according to NBC News.

