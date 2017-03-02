Here's how the US military is sticking it to Beijing in the South China Sea

China has for years been whittling away at the US military’s asymmetrical advantage in conventional military strength with a naval buildup, building and militarising artificial islands in the South China Sea, and creating systems and weapons custom built to negate the US’s technological advantage.

By all indications, China is building aircraft carriers and getting ready to place surface-to-air missiles deep into the South China Sea.

Meanwhile, China’s neighbours have grown increasingly worried and timid as it cements a land grab in a shipping lane that sees $US5 trillion in annual trade and has billions in resources, like oil, waiting to be exploited.

Six countries lay claim to parts of the South China Sea, and the US isn’t one of them. But the US doesn’t need a dog in this fight to stand up for freedom of navigation and international law.

In December, Adm. Harry Harris, the head of the US Pacific Command, told reporters in Sydney that the US was “ready to confront” China should it continue its aggressive course in the region.

As part of its preparations, Australia will host the US airforce’s most deadliest aircraft, the F-22 Raptor, among other military assets, as the US aims to leverage the country’s proximity to the disputed area.

The greater presence of US military in Australia bolsters the alliance between the countries, while utilising the vital strategic territory the northern parts of the Australia has as it is out of range of China’s ballistic missiles and is at the edge of the Pacific and Indian oceans.

Here’s other ways the US counters China in the region.

