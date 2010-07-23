U.S. Military Exercises With South Korea Unsettling The Whole Region

Photo: Chosun Ilbo

Ahead of this weekend’s military exercises involving South Korea and the United States, the North Koreans have warned these movements pose a “grave danger” to the area, according to The Guardian.This is a region already under unusual stress after the alleged North Korean attack on the South Korean warship the Chenoan. The North Koreans appear to be gloating over the success of that attack with a new propaganda poster. The U.S. has just issued new sanctions against the country.



China has also become unsettled over these movements. The U.S. moved an addition aircraft carrier, the USS George Washington to South Korea in defence of its ally. Now, ready to conduct an exercise called “Invincible Spirit” China has become concerned, according to Asia Times.

China is on the brink of launching its own aircraft carrier, but continues to focus on a missile based defence strategy.

