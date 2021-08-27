US military carries out drone strike against the Islamic State in Afghanistan

- ISIS-K killed more than 170 people in a bomb attack near Kabul’s airport on Thursday.
- President Biden vowed to respond with “force and precision” against those responsible for the bombing.
- A US military official said the drone strike killed the intended target.
Following a bombing near Kabul’s airport that killed more than 170 people, US forces carried out a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State in eastern Afghanistan, the Washington Post reported.
President Biden vowed earlier in the day to hunt down the ISIS-K terrorists who claimed responsibility for the attacks.
“U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner. The unmanned airstrike occurred in the Nangarhar Province of Afghanistan. Initial indications are that we killed the target. We know of no civilian casualties,” Navy Capt. Bill Urban, a US military spokesman, said in a statement.
