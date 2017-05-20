These are the major hotspots where the US military is deployed right now

Skye Gould/Business Insider

In Afghanistan, there are approximately 9,800 US soldiers taking part in Resolute Support, which aims to train, advise and assist the Afghan security forces and institutions in their fight against the Taliban, and other terrorist networks.

In Iraq, there are about 4,000-6,000 soldiers taking part in Operation Inherent Resolve, which aims to eliminate ISIS. Only 5,262 US troops are authorised to be in Iraq, but the actual numbers have been larger for a while as commanders leverage what they call temporary -- or 'non-enduring' -- assignments like the one involving the 82nd Airborne in Mosul.

In Syria, there are 500 US special forces and 250 Rangers also in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. The Pentagon is also mulling sending an additional 1,000 US service members to the war-torn country.

In Kuwait, there are about 15,000 soldiers spread among Camp Arifjan, Ahmed Al Jaber Air Base, and Ali Al Salem Air Base. About 3,800 soldiers from the 1st Cavalry Division's 3rd Brigade Combat Team also deployed there late last year.

In Poland, there are about 3,500 soldiers from the 4th Infantry Division's 3rd Armoured Brigade Combat Team as part of Atlantic Resolve, which seeks to halt Russian aggression. These soldiers will help train local forces and provide security, eventually fanning out to other countries like Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Bulgaria and Hungary to do the same.

In Ukraine, there are approximately 250 Oklahoma National Guardsmen training Ukrainian forces in support of Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine.

In Somalia, there about 40 US soldiers from the 101st Airborne division assisting the central government in training their forces and fighting the terrorist group al-Shabab.