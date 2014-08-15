These 22 Charts Reveal Who Serves In America's Military

Even as the Pentagon plans significant troop reductions, the U.S. Armed Forces remain by far the most powerful and most expensive military in the world.

But who makes up America’s over 1.3 million active personnel and its over 800,000 reserves, and how is the composition of the military changing?

To answer these questions, we turned primarily to data from a 2012 Department of Defence report.

One of the notable trends is a rise in minority officers, though minority groups are still underrepresented among officers.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.