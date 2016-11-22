The US military is building drones that can take off, spy, and attack from anywhere

The Defence Advanced Research Projects Agency — DARPA — is the research and development division of the US military. It recently unveiled the Tern drone, an autonomous vehicle that can take off vertically and fly horizontally, giving it the ability to spy and strike from almost anywhere.
Video courtesy of DARPA
