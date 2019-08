The US military is building drones that can take off, spy, and attack from anywhere

The Defence Advanced Research Projects Agency — DARPA — is the research and development division of the US military. It recently unveiled the Tern drone, an autonomous vehicle that can take off vertically¬†and fly horizontally, giving it the ability to spy and strike from almost anywhere.

Video courtesy of DARPA

