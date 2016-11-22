US

The US military is building drones that can take off, spy, and attack from anywhere

Chris Snyder

The Defence Advanced Research Projects Agency — DARPA — is the research and development division of the US military. It recently unveiled the Tern drone, an autonomous vehicle that can take off vertically and fly horizontally, giving it the ability to spy and strike from almost anywhere.

Video courtesy of DARPA

Follow Tech Insider: On Facebook 

Read more:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.