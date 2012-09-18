To Cut Costs, The Pentagon Is Buying 1,500 Chevy Volts

Photo: Robert Libetti/ Business Insider

It’s a well-known fact that President Obama is a fan of the Chevrolet Volt plug-in hybrid. In fact, Obama has pledged to buy his own Chevrolet Volt when he leaves office, whenever that takes place.



As Commander in Chief however, Obama will be pleased to see that the U.S. military isn’t waiting for him to leave office before it switches over to plug-in cars.

According to a report in The New American, the Pentagon is about to purchase 1,500 Chevrolet Volts to help it become more environmentally friendly.

This news may cause some media outlets to cry foul, accusing the U.S. military of helping out the supposedly failing, supposedly Obama-backed Chevrolet Volt by artificially inflating sales.

But we have a different take on the news.

First, as Bob ‘Father of the Volt’ Lutz pointed out earlier this week, it’s just too early to call the Volt either a failure or a loss-leader.

Second, the fact that the U.S. military want to buy the Volt means that it views the plug-in hybrid as a sturdy and reliable car that can help it reduce its fuel bill.

That’s because like any government organisation, procurement in the U.S. military is a long, complex process.

This isn’t the first time that the U.S. military has purchased Volts either. Earlier this year, the Marine Corps Air Station in Miramar, California, purchased two Volts, while 18 Volts will soon head to the Andrews Airbase in Maryland, where Air Force One is based.

If the U.S.-made Chevrolet Volt helps cut down dependence on oil, and lowers the U.S. military’s fuel budget, doesn’t that make it the ultimate patriotic car?

Let us know in the comments below.

Now see our review of the Volt >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.