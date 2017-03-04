The US spends more on its military than the next 8 countries combined

According to 2015 estimates gathered by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, the United States was responsible for 36% of the entire world’s military spending. Even so, President Trump is calling for a $US54 billion increase in US military spending which he says is needed to “rebuild the military.” In order to pay for this, Trump is also calling for a $US54 billion cut in other parts of the federal budget.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.