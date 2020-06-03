'I wish you the best': US military adviser resigns after Trump's controversial photo-op at church

Carolyn Kaster / Associated Press President Donald Trump looks to Secretary of Defence Mark Esper during a ceremony in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, July 23, 2019.

The former principal deputy under secretary of defence for policy resigned, effective immediately, from the Defence Department’s science board.

James Miller's reasoning centered around President Donald Trump's controversial visit to St. John's Episcopal Church, where he posed with a Bible for photographs as protesters in the surrounding area were tear-gassed for the event.

Defence Secretary Mark Esper was also present during the visit.

Defence Secretary Mark Esper was also present during the visit.

"You may not have been able to stop President Trump from directing this appalling use of force, but you could have chosen to oppose it," Miller wrote in his resignation letter to Esper, which was obtained by The Washington Post. "Instead, you visibly supported it."

A Department of Defence adviser resigned, effective immediately, from the military’s science board citing what he believed to be a violation of conduct from Defence Secretary Mark Esper.

In his resignation letter, James Miller Jr., the former under secretary of defence for policy from 2012 to 2014, recalled that he swore an oath of office to “support and defend the Constitution of the United States … and to bear true faith and allegiance to the same,” similar to what the defence secretary had done before he took office.

“On Monday, June 1, 2020, I believe that you violated that oath,” Miller wrote in his letter to Esper, which was obtained by The Washington Post.

Miller’s reasoning centered around President Donald Trump’s controversial visit to St. John’s Episcopal Church in Washington, DC, on Monday, where he posed with a Bible for photographs as protesters in the surrounding area were tear-gassed for the event.

Esper, along with US Army Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, was also present during the visit.

“Law-abiding protesters just outside the White House were dispersed using tear gas and rubber bullets – not for the sake of safety, but to clear a path for a presidential photo op,” Miller wrote. “You then accompanied President Trump in walking from the White House to St. John’s Episcopal Church for that photo.”

“You may not have been able to stop President Trump from directing this appalling use of force, but you could have chosen to oppose it,” Miller added. “Instead, you visibly supported it.”

In his letter, Miller also queried Esper on where he believed the Constitution’s limits were in relation to his duties.

“You must have thought long and hard about where that line should be drawn,” Miller wrote. “I must now ask: If last night’s blatant violations do not cross the line for you, what will?”

“Unfortunately, it appears there may be few if any lines that President Trump is not willing to cross, so you will probably be faced with this terrible question again in the coming days,” he added. “You may be asked to take, or to direct the men and women serving in the US military to take, actions that further undermine the Constitution and harm Americans.”

Esper claimed he was unaware of where he was going with the entourage on Monday.

“I thought I was going to do two things: to see some damage and to talk to the troops,” he said in an NBC News interview.

“I didn’t know where I was going,” he added. “I wanted to see how much damage actually happened.”

Miller served on the military’s Defence Science Board, a group of retired senior officials who are “best equipped to tackle the Department’s challenges in acquisition, cyber, communication technology, and weapons of mass destruction.”

He was awarded the Medal for Distinguished Public Service, the Defence Department’s highest honorary award for civilians, four times in his career, according to his biography from the Centre for a New American Security think-tank.

“I wish you the best, in very difficult times,” Miller said at the end of his letter. “The sanctity of the US Constitution, and the lives of Americans, may depend on your choices.”

