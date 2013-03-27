A Wild Photo Of Dozens Of Mexican Police In Riot Gear Getting Ready To Guard American Fans At The USA-Mexico Soccer Game

Tony Manfred

Leander Schaerlaeckens of Fox Sports just tweeted out this photo from the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, where the US will play Mexico in a World Cup qualifier tonight.

The riot police in this photo are guarding the section designated for American fans. There will about 500 or so of them in the 100,000-seat stadium, Scharlackens says.

The Azteca is notoriously hostile. The US has never won a qualifier there, and the fans ritually shower American fans and journalist alike with beer and other more unpleasant liquids.

The police are ready:

