A Wild Photo Of Dozens Of Mexican Police In Riot Gear Getting Ready To Guard American Fans At The USA-Mexico Soccer Game

Leander Schaerlaeckens of Fox Sports just tweeted out this photo from the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, where the US will play Mexico in a World Cup qualifier tonight.



The riot police in this photo are guarding the section designated for American fans. There will about 500 or so of them in the 100,000-seat stadium, Scharlackens says.

The Azteca is notoriously hostile. The US has never won a qualifier there, and the fans ritually shower American fans and journalist alike with beer and other more unpleasant liquids.

The police are ready:

