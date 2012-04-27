5 Reasons Why Mexicans Are Leaving The US

Net-migration from Mexico has fallen to zero or less, according to a report from the Pew Hispanic centre [pdf].



The number of people migrating from Mexico was 1.4 million from 2005 to 2010, compared to 3 million from 1995 to 2000. At the same time, the number of Mexicans moving back to Mexico doubled to 1.4 million.

Here are the some of the factors in the shift:

Increased number of U.S. Border Patrol agents and the decrease in apprehensions, indicating that less unauthorised immigrants are attempting to cross the border

Deportations have increased

The share of those deported back to Mexico that plan not to return has tripled since 2005

There has been a decrease in fertility in Mexico. “As of 2009, a typical Mexican woman was projected to have an average 2.4 children in her lifetime, compared with 7.3 for her 1960 counterpart,” claims the report.

Mexican immigrants are not doing so well in the U.S. Compared to other immigrants they are “younger, poorer, less-educated, less likely to be fluent in English and less likely to be naturalized citizens”

Here’s the balance sheet.

Photo: Pew Hispanic centre

