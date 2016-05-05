This poignant photo is a reminder of the people forgotten in the immigration debate

This photo, tweeted out by Adam Isacson of the Washington Office on Latin America, captures the effort of some Mexicans to reassert their humanity amid a heavily politicized debate about immigration and trade during the US presidential campaign.

The message, painted on the bank of the Rio Grande River in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, across the border from El Paso, Texas, translates to:

“There are dreams on this side too.”

Ciudad Juarez was just a few years ago one of the world’s most violent cities, as drug-cartel warfare sent its homicide rate through the roof.

While the violence has eased, the city remains a focal point of cross-border movement, particularly of migrants, which has become fodder for US presidential candidates.

