The US Scored A Sick Goal Against Mexico On A Michael Bradley Headed Assist

The U.S. men’s national team tied Mexico 2-2 in pre-World Cup friendly on Thursday night.

The U.S. dominated the first half, taking a 2-0 lead and enjoying long spells of possession.

Michael Bradley was the team’s best player. Playing in a more attacking role, he routinely put his U.S. teammates in dangerous positions in the first 45 minutes.

Bradley scored off a corner in the 15th minute. Then, in the 27th minute, he picked up an assist on a great team goal.

Clint Dempsey found Tony Beltran in some space on the wing, Beltran swung in a cross, Bradley headed a ball perfectly toward the back post, and Chris Wondolowski tapped it in.

The goal:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

The game completely turned around in the second half. Mexico shut down the service between Bradley and the rest of the team, taking full control of the game.

It ended 2-2 after Mexico took advantage of the U.S.’s shaky back four.

It’s a mixed result for Jurgen Klinsmann. On the one hand he saw his team play some of its most fluid soccer in months in the first 45 minutes. On the other hand he saw the team’s preexisting issues — the central backs, the outside backs, attacking depth — on full display in the second 45 minutes.

