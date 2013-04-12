US-Mexico Border Patrol Agents Have Sweet Rides

Check out the awesome all-terrain vehicles U.S. Customs and Border Parol Agents ride on patrol along the International border between the United States and Mexico.



Pretty badass.

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agent Manny Villalobos (C) patrols with other agents along the international border between Mexico and the United States near San Diego, California, March 26, 2013. Picture taken March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents ride their ATVs on patrol along the international border between Mexico and the United States near San Diego, California, March 26, 2013. Picture taken March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agent Manny Villalobos takes his patrol ATV off road and through the air near the Mexico-U.S. border while on patrol south of San Diego, California, March 26, 2013. Picture taken March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents patrol along a road under the primary fence of the international border between Mexico and the United States near San Diego, California, March 26, 2013. Picture taken March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agent patrols on his ATV along the primary fence on the international border between Mexico and the United States near San Diego, California, March 26, 2013. Picture taken March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agent waits at the top of a hill overlooking Imperial Beach, California, during his patrol along the international border between Mexico and the United States, March 26, 2013. Picture taken March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.