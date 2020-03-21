The US and Mexico just agreed to limit nonessential travel at the southern border to slow the spread of the coronavirus

Omar Martínez/picture alliance via Getty Images

The US-Mexico border will be closed to nonessential travel to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus, President Donald Trump announced Friday.

Trump said earlier this week that similar restrictions would be implemented at the US-Canada border.

The restrictions at the border with Mexico are set to take effect Saturday at midnight.

“As we did with Canada, we’re also working with Mexico to implement new rules at our ports of entry to suspend nonessential travel,” Trump said at a press conference. “These new rules and procedures will not impede lawful trade and commerce.”

Essential travel will include trade, emergency and public-health services, medical-related crossings, and education-related travel, according to acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf.

The new restrictions will come into effect Saturday at midnight, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said.

On Wednesday, the administration said the US-Canada border would be closed to nonessential travel starting this weekend.

On Thursday, the State Department issued a Level 4 travel advisory, signifying a “do not travel” warning, for all international travel, advising Americans who are abroad to return to the US quickly or plan to shelter in place.

The department said Americans who did not return immediately should be “prepared to remain abroad for an indefinite period.”

As of Friday, there were at least 118 coronavirus cases in Mexico and more than 15,000 in the US.

