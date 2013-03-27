The US Ties Mexico In Controversial Fashion, Here's The Egregious Blown Call That Robbed Mexico

The United States men’s national team got a historic 0-0 draw against Mexico in a World Cup qualifier tonight.



It was only the second point the US has ever won on Mexican soil in an official game.

Mexico dominated the match for long stretches, but the young US centerback duo of Matt Besler and Omar Gonzalez played the best games of their lives to save the draw.

Still, Mexico feels robbed right now because of this non-call in the 75th minute.

Maurice Edu appears to come in from behind and knock over a Mexican player in the box. Mexico surrounded the referee, but there was no call given. The video (the foul comes at the 25-second mark):



//

Mexico was not happy:

