Follow Two Men As They Defend The US-Mexican Border From Smugglers

Filmmakers Drea Cooper and Zackary Canepari offer this chilling description of the fence between California and Mexico:



It is big, intense and intimidating. And it is unfinished. Gaping holes are everywhere. Physically it’s confusing. Politically it’s puzzling. Ideologically it’s complicated.

In the documentary Borderland, Cooper and Canepari follow two men, Dick and Ron, as they patrol the border near San Diego, keeping an eye out for drug smugglers and getting shot at by “coyotes,” the name for people who transport illegal immigrants across the U.S. border.

