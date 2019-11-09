The biggest metro areas with the most million-dollar homes in the US

Shutterstock San Jose, California.

A recent study by online loan marketplace LendingTree found the share of million-dollar homes in the 50 largest US metro areas.

In the San Jose metro area, the percentage of million-dollar homes is more than half the total number of homes in the area, while in other metro areas, like Cincinnati, less than 1% of the total number of homes are valued at $US1 million or more.

Using LendingTree’s list, Business Insider rounded up the 25 largest metro areas that have the highest share of million-dollar homes.

Some US markets are flooded with million-dollar homes while others hardly have any.

To gather data for the study, LendingTree sourced from the US Census Bureau’s 2018 American Community Survey with one-year estimates. To find the share of million-dollar homes in each metro area, LendingTree divided the number of homes valued at $US1 million or more by the total number of homes in the area.

Keep reading for a list of the 25 metro areas with the highest share of million-dollar homes.

25. Providence, Rhode Island: The percentage of homes valued at or above $US1 million in the Providence metro area is 1.9%

Shutterstock

Number of homes valued at or above $US1 million:7,255

Median value of owner-occupied homes: $US288,700

24. Jacksonville, Florida: The percentage of homes valued at or above $US1 million in the Jacksonville metro area is 1.96%

Number of homes valued at or above $US1 million:7,144

Median value of owner-occupied homes: $US217,200

T23. Salt Lake City, Utah: The percentage of homes valued at or above $US1 million in the Salt Lake City metro area is 2%

Number of homes valued at or above $US1 million:5,419

Median value of owner-occupied homes: $US329,200

T23. Orlando, Florida: The percentage of homes valued at or above $US1 million in the Orlando metro area is 2%

Javier Cruz Acosta/Shutterstock

Number of homes valued at or above $US1 million:10,715

Median value of owner-occupied homes: $US242,500

21. Dallas, Texas: The percentage of homes valued at or above $US1 million in the Dallas metro area is 2.11%

Jeremy Woodhouse/Getty Images

Number of homes valued at or above $US1 million:32,796

Median value of owner-occupied homes: $US238,800

20. Riverside, California: The percentage of homes valued at or above $US1 million in the Riverside metro area is 2.16%

Shutterstock

Number of homes valued at or above $US1 million:19,074

Median value of owner-occupied homes: $US360,300

19. Baltimore, Maryland: The percentage of homes valued at or above $US1 million in the Baltimore metro area is 2.19%

Jon Bilous / Shutterstock.com Houses in Baltimore, Maryland.

Number of homes valued at or above $US1 million:15,416

Median value of owner-occupied homes: $US308,500

18. Charlotte, North Carolina: The percentage of homes valued at or above $US1 million in the Charlotte metro area is 2.2%

Number of homes valued at or above $US1 million:13,906

Median value of owner-occupied homes: $US215,500

17. Houston, Texas: The percentage of homes valued at or above $US1 million in the Houston metro area is 2.21%

Shutterstock

Number of homes valued at or above $US1 million:31,426

Median value of owner-occupied homes: $US204,700

16. Phoenix, Arizona: The percentage of homes valued at or above $US1 million in the Phoenix metro area is 2.41%

Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Number of homes valued at or above $US1 million:26,695

Median value of owner-occupied homes: $US267,000

15. Nashville, Tennessee: The percentage of homes valued at or above $US1 million in the Nashville metro area is 2.58%

Number of homes valued at or above $US1 million:12,382

Median value of owner-occupied homes: $US261,900

14. Portland, Oregon: The percentage of homes valued at or above $US1 million in the Portland metro area is 2.61%

Nadia Yong/Shutterstock

Number of homes valued at or above $US1 million:15,523

Median value of owner-occupied homes: $US397,500

13. Chicago, Illinois: The percentage of homes valued at or above $US1 million in the Chicago metro area is 2.67%

Shutterstock

Number of homes valued at or above $US1 million:61,294

Median value of owner-occupied homes: $US247,800

12. Sacramento, California: The percentage of homes valued at or above $US1 million in the Sacramento metro area is 3.44%

Number of homes valued at or above $US1 million:17,426

Median value of owner-occupied homes: $US415,700

11. Austin, Texas: The percentage of homes valued at or above $US1 million in the Austin metro area is 3.73%

Shutterstock

Number of homes valued at or above $US1 million:17,024

Median value of owner-occupied homes: $US304,500

10. Denver, Colorado: The percentage of homes valued at or above $US1 million in the Denver metro area is 3.95%

Number of homes valued at or above $US1 million:28,227

Median value of owner-occupied homes: $US420,600

9. Miami, Florida: The percentage of homes valued at or above $US1 million in the Miami metro area is 4.57%

Getty Images

Number of homes valued at or above $US1 million:58,661

Median value of owner-occupied homes: $US298,800

8. Washington D.C.:The percentage of homes valued at or above $US1 million in the Washington D.C. metro area is 7.08%

Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Number of homes valued at or above $US1 million:100,507

Median value of owner-occupied homes: $US433,200

7. Boston, Massachusetts: The percentage of homes valued at or above $US1 million in the Boston metro area is 8.57%

Shutterstock

Number of homes valued at or above $US1 million:96,432

Median value of owner-occupied homes: $US464,600

6. New York, New York: The percentage of homes valued at or above $US1 million in the New York metro area is 10.44%

Shutterstock

Number of homes valued at or above $US1 million:393,512

Median value of owner-occupied homes: $US457,100

5. Seattle, Washington: The percentage of homes valued at or above $US1 million in the Seattle metro area is 11.25%

Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Number of homes valued at or above $US1 million:102,598

Median value of owner-occupied homes: $US487,400

4. San Diego, California: The percentage of homes valued at or above $US1 million in the San Diego metro area is 14.12%

Shutterstock

Number of homes valued at or above $US1 million:84,769

Median value of owner-occupied homes: $US606,200

3. Los Angeles, California: The percentage of homes valued at or above $US1 million in the Los Angeles metro area is 19.09%

Shutterstock

Number of homes valued at or above $US1 million:400,562

Median value of owner-occupied homes: $US650,300

2. San Francisco, California: The percentage of homes valued at or above $US1 million in the San Francisco metro area is 42.39%

Getty Images

Number of homes valued at or above $US1 million:395,858

Median value of owner-occupied homes: $US910,300

1. San Jose, California: The percentage of homes valued at or above $US1 million in the San Jose metro area is 56.46%

Getty Images

Number of homes valued at or above $US1 million:208,745

Median value of owner-occupied homes: $US1,091,100

