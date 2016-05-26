Here are the big US cities everyone is moving to and from

The US Census Bureau released its annual estimates of population change and its causes for the nation’s 381 metropolitan statistical areas.

One of the major factors in population change is net domestic migration, or the difference between the number of people who moved into a metro area from elsewhere in the country and the number of people who moved out of that area to another part of the US.

Using the Census Bureau’s estimates, we made a map showing net domestic migration between July 2014 and July 2015 as a percentage of 2014 population. Most of the nation’s metro areas saw net negative migration, shown in red on the map, while some metro areas, particularly in the South, had more people move in than leave, indicated in blue:

Here are the ten metro areas that Americans are most flocking to:

And the ten metro areas Americans are moving out of the fastest:

