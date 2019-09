We can’t get enough of the Instagram photos from the US Men’s basketball team goofying around on their Olympic journey.



Today, Deron Williams took a bunch of pictures of himself and team members on Segways touring Barcelona. They look like a bunch of nerds:

Photo: @DeronWilliams

Photo: @DeronWilliams

Photo: @DeronWilliams

