Dunkin' Doughnuts Made A TV Commercial Out Of One Vine [THE BRIEF]

Dunkin’ Doughnuts will debut the first TV ad made entirely from a Vine during tonight’s Monday Night Football broadcast. Adweek reports, “The fast-food chain will actually peel one second off its Vine clip to fit into the network’s five-second billboard ad unit, which appears full-screen between segments during ESPN programs.” A The key components of a Vine is that it is six seconds long and constantly loops, so even though Dunkin’ is using the platform, it won’t be using the signature features.

U.S measured media spending went up 3.5% year-over-year in the second quarter of 2013, according to a report from Kantar Media. Kantar Media’s chief research officer said this past quarter was the industry’s best performance in a non-Olympic quarter since 2010.

Apple is adding 200-300 new staffers to its marketing in-house design team. The company wants more control over its intellectual property and creative work.

eBay purchased research and data firm Decide.com for an undisclosed sum.

Adweek speaks with new Draftfcb CEO Carter Murray about the challenges he’ll face taking over the helm.

GroupM’s Xaxis trading desk has reached deals to buy programmatic ads on Hulu, Viacom, and ABC’s online video content.

Following the unveiling of Hard Candy Shell’s redesign of the New York Post, Digiday takes a look at three go-to firms for publisher redesigns.

Pizza Hut named McGarryBowen its new creative agency. The account had been held by The Martin Agency since 2009.

In a boon to violence-loving teenagers everywhere, the rapper Eminem and first-person shooting game Call of Duty will cross-promote their upcoming new releases. Both are set to drop Nov. 5.

McGarryBowen has hired Ogilvy & Mather’s Daniel Korn to be its chief of staff.

John Olson, founder of the eponymous Olson agency of Minneapolis, has died.

Ad Age takes a look at how Google’s latest Android version got named after the Kit-Kat candy bar.

