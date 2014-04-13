US Masters: Scott And Senden Falter At The Start Of The Third Round

David Cannon/Getty

Aussie favourites Adam Scott and John Senden have started round 3 at the US Masters at Augusta National with lacklustre performances.

Senden started the day in second position on 4-under, just behind Bubba Watson, but a faltering start saw the Aussie positioned at 2-over after nine holes.

The Queenslander now sits in 10th on 2-under, 3 shots behind joint leaders Watson and Jordan Spielt.

Scott’s start was even more disastrous, shooting 4-over through 10 holes to now sit in tied 16th position.

Fellow Australian Jason Day is tied for 19th on the leader board.

Read more here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.