US Masters: Scott And Senden Falter At The Start Of The Third Round

Aussie favourites Adam Scott and John Senden have started round 3 at the US Masters at Augusta National with lacklustre performances.
Senden started the day in second position on 4-under, just behind Bubba Watson, but a faltering start saw the Aussie positioned at 2-over after nine holes.
The Queenslander now sits in 10th on 2-under, 3 shots behind joint leaders Watson and Jordan Spielt.
Scott’s start was even more disastrous, shooting 4-over through 10 holes to now sit in tied 16th position.
Fellow Australian Jason Day is tied for 19th on the leader board.
Read more here.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.