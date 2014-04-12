US MASTERS: Adam Scott Slips, John Senden Sits In Second Position

John Senden on the 17th hole during the second round of the 2014 Masters Tournament. Photo: Getty/ Rob Carr

US Masters defending champ Adam Scott has slipped back into 3rd position behind fellow Queenslander John Senden in the second around of the 78th Masters tournament.

Senden remains just behind 2012 champion American Bubba Watson, trailing the golfing veteran by 3 shots.

Scott dropped back to 13th after hitting 3 bogeys in his first seven holes, gusty conditions making play difficult.

He has now made up some ground and sits in equal 3rd position on the leader board, 3 under par.

Here is a live update on the leader board.

Read more here.

