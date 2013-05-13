Markets Are Climbing Back After The Great Retail Sales Report

Michael Hoffman via flickrMinutes ago, we learned that U.S. retail sales unexpectedly climbed by 0.1%, despite the plunge in gas prices.



Excluding autos and gas, sales climbed by 0.6%, beating expectations for a 0.3% gain.

US futures are cutting some of their early losses.

Dow futures were down around 40 points just before the release.

Now they’re down by around 15 points.

Here’s a look at the futures action via FinViz:

FinViz

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.