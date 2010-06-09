US Markets Ticking Higher After Rise In Europe, And Big Gains In Shanghai

It appears we could get a little follow through from yesterday’s strange session.



US futures are headed up, modestly, following a big 2.8% gain in Shanghai, and gains all across Europe.

The Euro has bounced around overnight, though it still hasn’t been able to retouch $1.20.

We’re still not even close to the opening bell, though for the moment, nobody in Europe seems to have said anything ridiculously stupid yet, so that’s a big plus right there.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.