Traders snoozed during the third US presidential debate

Photo: Justin Sullivan/ Getty.

Unlike during the first two showdowns between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton, traders snoozed during the third presidential debate.

Here’s the scoreboard:

S&P 500 futures are up by 0.15% at 2,141.25

are up by 0.15% at 2,141.25 The 10-year Treasury yields are down by -0.003 to 1.748%

are down by -0.003 to 1.748% The Mexican peso, which has become considered to be something of a gauge on Trump’s prospects in the campaign, drifted between little changed to down by 0.2%. However, it spiked at the end of the debate.

This was a contrast from the first debate after which S&P 500 futures rose just over 16 points over the course of the debate. Moreover, the Mexican peso went wild then, which many had interpreted as a sign that investors scored the debate as a win for Hillary Clinton.

During the third debate, Trump refused to say whether he would accept the results of the election, while Clinton called Trump a Putin “puppet” during a fiery exchange.

