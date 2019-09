The early morning fear that U.S. markets were destined for a massive selloff has been abated, with major indices lower but not as drastically as their European or Asian counterparts.



DOW (Blue) down 0.46%

S&P 500 (Red) down 0.37%

NASDAQ (Gold) down 0.68%

