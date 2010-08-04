US Markets Now Heading Up: Here's Two Reasons Why That's Interesting

After pointing markedly lower earlier in the morning, US futures are now pointing higher. Here are a couple of quick thoughts.



1) There were two mediocre macro reports this morning courtesy of ADP and Challenger, both of which showed stagnation — at best — and after the second of the two, stocks instantly perked up. Again, we didn’t see any “beats,” but the fact that they weren’t big misses proved to be enough to turn things around.

2) This is a bit more mystical you might say, but it’s remarkable how consistently the US market has made the same (directional) move as Shanghai. Last night, everything was down, but Shanghai rallied, and now here we are, with markets pointing solidly higher. Just something to watch.

Photo: Bloomberg

