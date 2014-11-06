Stocks Are Rallying, Oil Is Tumbling, Gold Is Tanking

US stocks are in the green.

The Dow is up 70 points and the S&P 500 is up 9 points. Both indices are up by 0.4%.

Both are within points of an all-time high.

Meanwhile, gold and oil are plunging. Gold fell 2% to as low as $US1137/oz, the lowest level since 2010. WTI crude oil got as low as $US75.84/barrel.

All of this comes after Tuesday’s US midterm election results, which ended with Republicans taking a majority in Congress.

