STOCKS SURGE AFTER STRONG JOBS REPORT

REUTERS/Sue Ogrocki Trading resumed with a flourish in the S&P 500 pit at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, October 26, 1998.

The February jobs report is out and the numbers were strong. And the markets are moving.

Dow futures were up 71 points.

S&P 500 futures were up 8 points.

Nasdaq futures were up 12points.

Gold is down $US13 per ounce.

Futures were up marginally ahead of the report. Dow futures were up 12 points, S&P 500 futures were up 1.5 points, and Nasdaq futures were flat. The 5-year yield was at 1.57% and the 10-year yeild was at 2.73%.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.