Markets Are Ramping Up

After a experiencing only modest moves early in the European trading session, markets are picking up.

Dow futures are up 67 points.

S&P 500 futures are up 7 points.

Nasdaq futures are up 18 points.

European markets are nicely in the green. Britain’s FTSE is up 0.4%, France’s CAC 40 is up 1.0%, and Germany’s DAX is up 1.3%.

At 8:30 a.m. we’ll get the February durable goods orders report. Economists forecast a 0.8% increase.

