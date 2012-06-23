Dow Now Up 70 Points

UPDATED (2:13 p.m.)



U.S. markets have started to head higher after a day mostly stuck in neutral.

The Dow is up some 70 points to 12,640 — a small dent in the major losses it recorded yesterday.

Leading the gain is J.P. Morgan, up nearly 2 per cent after yesterday’s downgrades by Moody’s.

Meanwhile, the Nasdaq is 24 points higher, to 2,883, while the S&P is advancing 7 to 1,333.

Photo: Bloomberg

