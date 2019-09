US markets are off a bit in the early going. The Dow is off 0.4% NASDAQ off a little less. Nothing wild. But we were up much higher earlier in the morning, and Europe has really seen a huge swing.



At one point, the DAX was up 1.7%, and is now down closer to 1%.

DAX 1-day:

