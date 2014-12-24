DOW 18,000

REUTERS/Lucas Jackson Traders laugh as they work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange as the market closes in New York October 17, 2014.

US markets are surging.

The S&P 500 just blasted through its all-time high, and the Dow crossed 18,000 for the first time ever.

The S&P is currently at 2,084 (+0.3%). The Dow is at 18,009 (+0.3%).

The S&P 500’s prior all-time high was set at 2,079 on Dec. 5. The Dow set an all-time high of 17,991 that same day.

The rally follows a strong upward revision to US GDP.

In Q3, the pace of GDP accelerated to 5.0%, which is the fastest pace since Q3 2003. This was up from an earlier estimate of 3.9%, and it was much stronger than the 4.3% forecast by economists.

Growth was driven by personal consumption, which was revised up to 3.2% from an earlier estimated of 2.2%.

“Growth won’t be quite as strong in the fourth quarter. Indeed, November’s durable goods orders figures suggest that business investment has slowed significantly, from 11.0% in the third quarter,” Capital Economics Paul Dales warned.

Dales cited today’s November durable goods order report, which disappointed. Orders unexpectedly fell 0.7% in during the month, which was much worse than the +4.0% expected by economists. Nondefense capital goods orders excluding aircraft, or core capex, went nowhere; economists were looking for 1.0% growth.

For now, traders and investors are enjoying the Santa Claus rally.

