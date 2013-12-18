US futures are rallying ahead of today’s trading session.

Dow futures are up 40 points, S&P 500 futures are up 2 points, and Nasdaq futures are up 4 points.

Two big components of the Dow Jones Industrial Average announced they would be shovelling more cash back to their investors.

First, there was Boeing whose board raised the company’s dividend by 50% and expanded its share buyback program by $US10 billion.

Second, there was 3M whose board cranked up the company’s quarterly dividend by 35%.

Both stocks are up over 2% in premarket trading.

Here’s a look at the pre-market move in Dow futures via FinViz:

