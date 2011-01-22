U.S. Markets Up On Strong Earnings: Here Are The 10 Trades To Watch

Meredith Lepore
The S&P 500 and Dow are higher today as a result of positive earnings news from GE and Google, even though Bank of America’s this morning were disappointing.Asian stocks were lower overnight on increasing concerns China will tighten again to fight inflation.

  • DOW up 0.40%
  • Nasdaq up 0.09%
  • S&P up 0.40%
  • CAC up 1.27%
  • FTSE up 0.38%
  • DAX up 0.40%

Conglomerates way up on GE lead, followed by industrial goods

The Big Trade: Euro stays strong against the dollar buoyed by strong German IFO report

BIG WINNER: Intuitive Surgical shares jump on earnings

BIG WINNER: RBS rises on hopes of an exit out of government's asset-protection plan

BIG LOSER: Wipro down on low earnings, co-CEOs resigning

BIG LOSER: KB Financial down on concern over Chinese military policy

ETF Mover: Vanguard Mega Cap 300

Country Mover: WisdomTree India Earnings

Energy: Crude oil slightly lower

Metals: Gold and silver down on investors feeling better about economic recovery

