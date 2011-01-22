U.S. Markets Up On Strong Earnings: Here Are The 10 Trades To Watch

Photo: RightIndex via Flickr

The S&P 500 and Dow are higher today as a result of positive earnings news from GE and Google, even though Bank of America’s this morning were disappointing.Asian stocks were lower overnight on increasing concerns China will tighten again to fight inflation.



DOW up 0.40%

Nasdaq up 0.09%

S&P up 0.40%

CAC up 1.27%

FTSE up 0.38%

DAX up 0.40%

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.