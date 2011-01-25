US Markets Are Gathering Steam: Here Are The 10 Trades To Watch

Meredith Lepore
snail truck slow

Photo: Robert Thomson via Flickr

U.S. markets are up on strong earnings from Intel and Halliburton but investors are trading cautiously as they await a busy week which includes a Federal Reserve meeting and the State of the Union address.On Friday, investors will receive the government’s first outlook for fourth-quarter economic growth.

European stocks were led lower by a major drop in shares of Phillips Electronics after it missed earnings expectations.

Crude dropped as the euro moved away from a two-month high.

  • DOW up 0.56%
  • Nasdaq up 0.79%
  • S&P up 0.47%
  • CAC up 0.45%
  • FTSE up 1.04%
  • DAX up 0.04%

Conglomerates up followed by utilities

The Big Trade: Crude oil down on dollar's rise despite oil futures being lifted by cold weather

BIG WINNER: Nvidia up nearly 7% on Barron's report predicting 80% surge

BIG WINNER: LG Display up despite weak earnings

BIG LOSER: Koninklijke Philips Electronics dragging after 84% rise in Fourth-quarter profit

BIG LOSER: Llyods Banking Group down with other European banks on Prime Minister news out of Ireland

Sector Mover: Vanguard Mega Cap 300

Country Mover: PowerShares India

Currency: Euro rises against dollar European Central Bank's comments on raising interest rates

Metals: Gold inches higher on investor worry

Want to see David Rosenberg's 10 things that would make him bullish on America?

