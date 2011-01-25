US Markets Are Gathering Steam: Here Are The 10 Trades To Watch

Photo: Robert Thomson via Flickr

U.S. markets are up on strong earnings from Intel and Halliburton but investors are trading cautiously as they await a busy week which includes a Federal Reserve meeting and the State of the Union address.On Friday, investors will receive the government’s first outlook for fourth-quarter economic growth.



European stocks were led lower by a major drop in shares of Phillips Electronics after it missed earnings expectations.

Crude dropped as the euro moved away from a two-month high.

DOW up 0.56%

Nasdaq up 0.79%

S&P up 0.47%

CAC up 0.45%

FTSE up 1.04%

DAX up 0.04%

