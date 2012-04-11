DOW OFF 205, MARKETS TUMBLE FOR 5TH STRAIGHT DAY

Photo: Google Finance

UPDATE: 1:35 PM

The Dow is now off 195 points.

UPDATE: 1:10 PM

Markets continue to tumble into the afternoon.



The Dow is down 171 points.

The S&P 500 is down 19 points.

The Nasdaq is down 44 points.

Treasuries are on the up and up with the yield on the 10-year falling to 1.98 per cent.

ORIGINAL: 11:30 AM

Investors in the U.S. are on edge just hours before Alcoa kicks off earnings season.

The Dow is down 85 points.

The S&P 500 is down 9 points.

The Nasdaq is down 18 points.

U.S. stocks have closed down in the last 4 days.

Meanwhile, European markets are unravelling with the Italian stock market down by 5 per cent.

