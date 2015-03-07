Stock futures are higher ahead of the jobs report

Stock futures are modestly higher of the February jobs report due at 08:30 a.m. ET.

Near 8:10 am ET, the Dow was up 38 points, while the S&P 500 gained 2.5 points. Stocks closed higher on Thursday, ending a two-day streak of losses.

US treasuries were little changed, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year note at 2.11%.

Bonds rallied and yields fell on Thursday as the European Central Bank announced details of its quantitative easing program.

The dollar was higher by as much as 0.3%.

Wall Street is expecting the Bureau of Labour Statistics to report that non-farm payrolls grew by 235,000, and the unemployment rate ticked down to 5.6% from 5.7% in January.

