Stocks are sliding again -- Dow off 130

Stocks are sliding again on Wednesday.

In early trade on Wednesday, the Dow was down 124 points, the S&P 500 was down 12 points, and the Nasdaq is down 33 points.

On Tuesday, stocks retreated after the Nasdaq topped 5,000 on Monday for the first time since the height of the tech bubble and the Dow and S&P 500 moved to new all-time highs.

On the economic data front on Tuesday, the latest private payrolls report from ADP showed private employers added 212,000 jobs in February, just below the 219,000 that was expected by economists.

We’ll also get the latest read on service sector activity from Markit Economics and the Institute for Supply Management later this morning.

