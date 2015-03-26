Stocks are selling off.

Near 11:45 am ET, stocks were at their lows of the day with the Dow off more than 150 points.

The Dow was down 155 points, the S&P 500 was down 14 points, and the Nasdaq was down 70 points.

Oil prices were little changed, though the latest data from the EIA showed that oil inventories grew by more than 8 million barrels last week and continue to be at their highest level in more than 80 years.

In economic data, durable goods orders disappointed, falling 1.4% against expectations for a 0.2% increase.

In the currency markets, the euro was strengthening again against the dollar after falling as low as $US1.05 after the Federal Reserve meeting last week.

