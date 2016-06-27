Global stocks are getting hammered again, Dow futures down 105

Myles Udland

It’s Monday morning in New York and the ‘Brangover‘ is in full effect.

On Monday, US stock futures were down about 0.6% across the board while stocks in Europe were getting crushed again and the British pound continued its slide against the US dollar.

Near 8:50 a.m. ET, Dow futures were down about 105 points, S&P 500 futures were off 12, and Nasdaq futures were down 32.

Screen Shot 2016 06 27 at 8.50.54 AMinvesting.com

Stocks in Europe were also taking it on the chin with the Euro Stoxx 60 falling over 2%, the Dax in Germany losing 2.2%, the CAC in Paris falling 2.2%, while London’s FTSE 100 was seeing slimmer losses falling about 0.3%.

Screen Shot 2016 06 27 at 8.50.01 AMinvesting.com

The British pound, meanwhile, was down another 3.6% against the US dollar to trade as low as $1.318. The euro was also losing ground against the dollar, sliding below $1.10.

Screen Shot 2016 06 27 at 8.49.11 AMinvesting.com

