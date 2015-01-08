Stocks are surging again.

Shortly after the market open on Thursday, the Dow was up 200 points, the S&P 500 was up 20 points, and the Nasdaq was up 47 points.

All of the major stock indexes were up better than 1%.

On Wednesday, all of the major averages gained more than 1% as stocks finished in the green for the first time this year, as the Minutes from the latest Federal Reserve meeting didn’t contain any surprises.

Investors now turn their attention to Friday’s big December jobs report, where the US economy will look to extend its 10-month streak of payroll gains better than 200,000.

Expectations are for payrolls to grow by 240,000.

Stocks in Europe were also surging on Thursday, with London’s FTSE gaining 1.7%, the CAC in Paris adding more than 2%, and the DAX in Germany adding 1.8%.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.