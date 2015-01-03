Stocks Give Back Most Of Their Gains

It is a lackluster start to the year for the stock market.

In morning trade on Friday, stocks gave up all of their early gains, with the major indexes turning negative after starting the year higher.

Near 10:45 am ET, the Dow was up ust 8 points, while the S&P 500 was down 4 points and the Nasdaq was down 20.

Earlier in the day, the Dow was up more than 110 points and the Nasdaq was up more than 0.8%.

Meanwhile, bonds are rallying, with the yield on US 10-year Treasury bonds falling to as low as 2.1%.

The dollar is rallying, with the euro falling to nearly 1.20 against the dollar and the dollar reaching parity — or equal value — with the Swiss franc.

Oil is also lower, with West Texas Intermediate crude futures falling to nearly $US52 a barrel on Friday, nearing the lowest levels since April 2009.

